Who's Playing

Florida Gators @ N. Carolina Tar Heels

Current Records: Florida 10-0, N. Carolina 6-4

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

N. Carolina has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will take on the Florida Gators in a holiday battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at at Spectrum Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

N. Carolina will head into Saturday's game hoping to keep the good times rolling: they only won by three when they last took the court, which might have inspired the 26-point they dealt La Salle on Saturday. N. Carolina steamrolled past La Salle 93-67. The Tar Heels were heavily favored coming into this matchup, and the results showcase why.

N. Carolina can attribute much of their success to Cade Tyson, who went 9 for 14 en route to 23 points plus five rebounds and two steals. Tyson had some trouble finding his footing against Georgia Tech last Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround. The team also got some help courtesy of Seth Trimble, who earned ten points in addition to eight rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, Florida put another one in the bag on Saturday to keep their perfect season alive. They enjoyed a cozy 83-66 win over Arizona State.

Florida's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Walter Clayton Jr., who had 25 points plus three steals, and Alijah Martin, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Florida was working as a unit and finished the game with 17 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Arizona State only posted nine.

N. Carolina's victory bumped their record up to 6-4. As for Florida, their win bumped their record up to 10-0.

Tuesday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: N. Carolina has been crazy accurate this season, having made 46.9% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like Florida struggles in that department as they've nailed 47.3% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.