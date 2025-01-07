Who's Playing

SMU Mustangs @ N. Carolina Tar Heels

Current Records: SMU 11-3, N. Carolina 9-6

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 7, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina

TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $6.00

What to Know

After two games on the road, N. Carolina is heading back home. They and the SMU Mustangs will face off in an ACC battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Dean E. Smith Center. The Tar Heels are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 84.6 points per game this season.

Last Saturday, N. Carolina skirted by Notre Dame 74-73 thanks to a clutch free throw from Elliot Cadeau with 5 seconds left in the second quarter.

Among those leading the charge was Ian Jackson, who went 11 for 18 en route to 27 points plus six rebounds. His afternoon made it four games in a row in which he has scored at least 22.4 points.

Meanwhile, SMU unfortunately witnessed the end of their seven-game winning streak on Saturday. There's no need to mince words: SMU lost to Duke, and SMU lost bad. The score wound up at 89-62. The matchup marked the Mustangs' lowest-scoring match so far this season.

Kevin Miller put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted 21 points along with five assists.

Even though they lost, SMU smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 21 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Duke only pulled down 11.

N. Carolina is on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four games, which provided a nice bump to their 9-6 record this season. As for SMU, their defeat ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 11-3.

Tuesday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: N. Carolina just can't miss this season, having nailed 47.4% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like SMU struggles in that department as they've drained 48.4% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking forward, N. Carolina is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. They are a gamble against the spread as they sit with a 5-10 ATS record.

Odds

N. Carolina is a solid 6.5-point favorite against SMU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tar Heels as a 7.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 166.5 points.

