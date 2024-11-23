Who's Playing

Prairie View Panthers @ N. Colorado Bears

Current Records: Prairie View 1-4, N. Colorado 4-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 23, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 23, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Bank of Colorado Arena -- Greeley, Colorado

Bank of Colorado Arena -- Greeley, Colorado TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $30.00

What to Know

Panthers fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Saturday as the odds are decidedly against them. Their road trip will continue as they head out to face the N. Colorado Bears at 8:00 p.m. ET at Bank of Colorado Arena. The Panthers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 80.6 points per game this season.

Prairie View's offense and defense might be a bit winded after their high-scoring matchup with Fresno State on Wednesday. Prairie View fell 94-83 to Fresno State.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from John-Paul Ricks, who went 6 for 7 en route to 16 points plus five rebounds. His performance made up for a slower match against SMU on Monday. The team also got some help courtesy of Jordan Tillmon, who almost dropped a double-double on 18 points and nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, N. Colorado beat Cal Baptist 79-68 on Wednesday.

N. Colorado was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Cal Baptist only posted ten.

Prairie View dropped their record down to 1-4 with the defeat, which was their seventh straight on the road dating back to last season. As for N. Colorado, they are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 4-2 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Prairie View hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80.6 points per game. However, it's not like N. Colorado struggles in that department as they've been averaging 83.7. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

While only N. Colorado took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Going forward, they are probably looking forward to this one considering their 18.5 advantage in the spread. This will be their first time playing as the favorites this season.

Odds

N. Colorado is a big 18.5-point favorite against Prairie View, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as a 18-point favorite.

The over/under is 158.5 points.

