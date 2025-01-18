Who's Playing

Sacramento State Hornets @ N. Colorado Bears

Current Records: Sacramento State 5-12, N. Colorado 13-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Bank of Colorado Arena -- Greeley, Colorado

Bank of Colorado Arena -- Greeley, Colorado TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $26.25

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for N. Colorado. They and the Sacramento State Hornets will face off in a Big Sky battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bank of Colorado Arena. The Hornets are crawling into this contest hobbled by three consecutive losses, while the Bears will bounce in with seven consecutive wins.

N. Colorado will head into Thursday's match hoping to keep the good times rolling: they proved they can win big on Saturday (they won by 24) but on Thursday they proved they can win the close ones too. They narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past Portland State 72-69. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest win the Bears have posted since March 2, 2024.

Meanwhile, things couldn't have gone much worse for Sacramento State as they lost 77-53 to N. Arizona on Thursday. The Hornets were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 45-23.

N. Colorado is on a roll lately: they've won ten of their last 13 games, which provided a nice bump to their 13-5 record this season. As for Sacramento State, their defeat dropped their record down to 5-12.

N. Colorado beat Sacramento State 80-75 when the teams last played back in February of 2024. Will N. Colorado repeat their success, or does Sacramento State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

N. Colorado is a big 16-point favorite against Sacramento State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 16-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 141.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

N. Colorado has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Sacramento State.