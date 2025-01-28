Who's Playing

Akron Zips @ N. Illinois Huskies

Current Records: Akron 14-5, N. Illinois 5-14

When: Tuesday, January 28, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Convocation Center -- DeKalb, Illinois

Convocation Center -- DeKalb, Illinois TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

We've got another exciting Mid American matchup on schedule as the N. Illinois Huskies and the Akron Zips are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Convocation Center. Both come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Having struggled with six losses in a row, N. Illinois finally turned things around against Ball State on Saturday. They walked away with a 76-66 win over the Cardinals.

N. Illinois' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Nasir Muhammad, who went 6 for 11 en route to 19 points plus six rebounds and two steals. The dominant performance also gave Muhammad a new career-high in field goal percentage (54.5%). Another player making a difference was James Dent Jr., who dropped a double-double on 18 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Akron waltzed into their match on Saturday with six straight wins... but they left with seven. They claimed a resounding 102-75 victory over the RedHawks. The Zips have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won six contests by 19 points or more this season.

Akron's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Nate Johnson, who went 6 for 9 en route to 14 points plus seven rebounds and four steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Seth Wilson, who earned 14 points.

Akron was working as a unit and finished the game with 21 assists. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now racked up at least 21 assists in six consecutive games.

N. Illinois' victory ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 5-14. As for Akron, they pushed their record up to 14-5 with the win, which was their tenth straight at home.

Keep an eye on the arc in Tuesday's matchup: N. Illinois has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.3 threes per game. However, it's not like Akron struggles in that department as they've been averaging 11.6. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

N. Illinois came up short against Akron when the teams last played back in March of 2024, falling 80-73. Will N. Illinois have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Akron has won 7 out of their last 10 games against N. Illinois.