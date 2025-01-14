Who's Playing

Miami (Ohio) RedHawks @ N. Illinois Huskies

Current Records: Miami (Ohio) 11-4, N. Illinois 4-11

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Convocation Center -- DeKalb, Illinois

Convocation Center -- DeKalb, Illinois TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Mid American matchup on schedule as the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks and the N. Illinois Huskies are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Convocation Center. The Huskies are crawling into this matchup hobbled by three consecutive losses, while the RedHawks will bounce in with five consecutive wins.

Last Saturday, Miami (Ohio) got the win against Western Michigan by a conclusive 91-71. With the RedHawks ahead 54-23 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Miami (Ohio) can attribute much of their success to Kam Craft, who went 9 for 13 en route to 23 points. The contest was Craft's third in a row with at least 22.4 points. Peter Suder was another key player, going 6 for 9 en route to 16 points plus five assists.

Miami (Ohio) was working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now racked up at least 20 assists in five consecutive matches.

Meanwhile, N. Illinois was no doubt aware that the odds were against they in their matchup with Ohio but that awareness did nothing to prevent the predicted outcome. N. Illinois was dealt a punishing 108-70 loss at the hands of Ohio on Saturday.

Quentin Jones put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 25 points plus eight rebounds and five assists. His performance made up for a slower game against Kent State on Tuesday.

Miami (Ohio) pushed their record up to 11-4 with the victory, which was their seventh straight at home. As for N. Illinois, their defeat dropped their record down to 4-11.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Miami (Ohio) just can't miss this season, having drained 49.9% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for N. Illinois, though, as they've only made 40.6% of their field goals this season. Given Miami (Ohio)'s sizable advantage in that area, N. Illinois will need to find a way to close that gap.

As for their next game, Miami (Ohio) is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 13 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

Odds

Miami (Ohio) is a big 13-point favorite against N. Illinois, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the RedHawks as a 12.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 147.5 points.

Series History

Miami (Ohio) has won 6 out of their last 10 games against N. Illinois.