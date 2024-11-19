Who's Playing

Cincinnati Bearcats @ N. Kentucky Norse

Current Records: Cincinnati 3-0, N. Kentucky 0-3

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Truist Arena -- Highland Heights, Kentucky

What to Know

Cincinnati has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Tuesday. They are headed away from home for the first time to take on the N. Kentucky Norse at 7:00 p.m. ET at Truist Arena. The Bearcats know how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with 82 points or more in their past three matchups -- so hopefully the Norse like a good challenge.

Cincinnati is headed into the match following a big win against Nicholls on Friday, something the oddsmakers some coming from a mile away. Cincinnati claimed a resounding 86-49 victory over Nicholls. Fans of the Bearcats have seen this all before: every one of the games they've played this season has ended in a blowout of 19+ points.

Cincinnati's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Simas Lukosius, who went 7 for 11 en route to 19 points plus six assists and six rebounds, and Jizzle James, who went 8 for 11 en route to 19 points plus six rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Lukosius a new career-high in offensive rebounds (three). Dillon Mitchell was another key player, almost dropping a double-double on 12 points and nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, N. Kentucky's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their fourth straight defeat dating back to last season. They fell just short of Nicholls by a score of 61-59.

N. Kentucky struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as Nicholls pulled down 23.

Cincinnati pushed their record up to 3-0 with the win, which was their seventh straight at home dating back to last season. As for N. Kentucky, their loss ended a four-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 0-3.

Everything went Cincinnati's way against N. Kentucky in their previous matchup back in November of 2023, as Cincinnati made off with a 90-66 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Cincinnati since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Cincinnati has won 2 out of their last 3 games against N. Kentucky.