Nicholls Colonels @ N. Kentucky Norse

Current Records: Nicholls 1-2, N. Kentucky 0-2

When: Thursday, November 14, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 14, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Truist Arena -- Highland Heights, Kentucky

Truist Arena -- Highland Heights, Kentucky Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

The Nicholls Colonels will face off against the N. Kentucky Norse at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Truist Arena. The Colonels will be strutting in after a victory while the Norse will be stumbling in from a loss.

On Saturday, Nicholls took their game with ease, bagging a 93-44 win over MUW. With the Colonels ahead 43-18 at the half, the match was all but over already.

Nicholls was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as MUW only posted eight.

Meanwhile, N. Kentucky suffered their biggest defeat since January 28th on Friday. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 72-50 punch to the gut against Purdue. The Norse were surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Nicholls made their fans wait, but they earned their first win of the season to make their record 1-2. As for N. Kentucky, their loss dropped their record down to 0-2.