Who's Playing

Wright State Raiders @ N. Kentucky Norse

Current Records: Wright State 9-10, N. Kentucky 9-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Truist Arena -- Highland Heights, Kentucky

Truist Arena -- Highland Heights, Kentucky TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Wright State and N. Kentucky are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2021, but not for long. Both will face off in a Horizon League battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Truist Arena. The Raiders are no doubt hoping to put an end to a three-game streak of away losses.

Wright State is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They fell 120-113 to PFW on Wednesday. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Even though they lost, Wright State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds. That's a new trend for them: they were averaging 7.6 offensive rebounds per game earlier this season, but in their last five contests they've averaged 11.8.

Meanwhile, N. Kentucky's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight defeat. The match between them and Clev. State wasn't a total blowout, but with N. Kentucky falling 76-58 on the road it was darn close to turning into one. The over/under was set at 134 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Wright State now has a losing record at 9-10. As for N. Kentucky, they now also have a losing record at 9-10.

Wright State couldn't quite finish off N. Kentucky in their previous matchup back in March of 2024 and fell 99-97. Can Wright State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

N. Kentucky and Wright State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.