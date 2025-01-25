Who's Playing

Jax. State Gamecocks @ N. Mex. State Aggies

Current Records: Jax. State 12-7, N. Mex. State 11-8

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: Pan American Center -- Las Cruces, New Mexico

TV: ESPN Plus

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

We've got another exciting Conference USA matchup on schedule as the Jax. State Gamecocks and the N. Mex. State Aggies are set to tip at 9:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Pan American Center. The Aggies are favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Gamecocks in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

N. Mex. State is hoping to do what UTEP couldn't on Thursday: put an end to Jax. State's winning streak, which now stands at three games. Jax. State walked away with a 73-66 win over UTEP.

Jax. State's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Michael Houge, who went 10 for 13 en route to 20 points plus seven rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Houge a new career-high in field goal percentage (76.9%). Quel'Ron House was another key player, scoring 14 points along with five assists.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored N. Mex. State last Thursday, but the final result did not. They fell 69-56 to Kennesaw State. The Aggies were up 34-20 in the first but couldn't hold on to the lead.

N. Mex. State's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Robert Carpenter, who almost dropped a double-double on 16 points and nine rebounds, and Jaden Harris, who had 14 points. Carpenter's performance made up for a slower matchup against Liberty on Saturday.

Jax. State is on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matches, which provided a nice bump to their 12-7 record this season. As for N. Mex. State, their defeat ended a five-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 11-8.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Jax. State has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 40.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like N. Mex. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.1. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Jax. State couldn't quite finish off N. Mex. State when the teams last played back in March of 2024 and fell 66-64. Can Jax. State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

N. Mex. State is a 3.5-point favorite against Jax. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 136 points.

Series History

N. Mex. State has won both of the games they've played against Jax. State in the last year.