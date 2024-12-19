Who's Playing
N. New Mexico Eagles @ N. Mex. State Aggies
Current Records: N. New Mexico 0-2, N. Mex. State 5-6
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, December 19, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Pan American Center -- Las Cruces, New Mexico
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $25.42
What to Know
N. Mex. State is 7-0 against N. New Mexico since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. The N. Mex. State Aggies will look to defend their home court against the N. New Mexico Eagles at 9:00 p.m. ET at Pan American Center. The Aggies will be strutting in after a win while the Eagles will be stumbling in from a defeat.
N. Mex. State took a loss when they played away from home on Thursday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Monday. It was close, but they ultimately received the gift of a 72-69 victory from a begrudging Aggies squad. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest win they have posted since March 2nd.
Peter Filipovity and Christian Cook were among the main playmakers for N. Mex. State as the former almost dropped a double-double on 18 points and nine rebounds and the latter went 8 for 13 en route to 19 points.
Even though they won, N. Mex. State struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in February.
Meanwhile, N. New Mexico's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their sixth straight loss dating back to last season. They took a 72-60 hit to the loss column at the hands of UT-Rio Grande Valley.
N. Mex. State's victory bumped their record up to 5-6. As for N. New Mexico, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-2.
N. Mex. State was able to grind out a solid win over N. New Mexico in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, winning 76-71. Will N. Mex. State repeat their success, or does N. New Mexico have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
N. Mex. State has won all of the games they've played against N. New Mexico in the last 8 years.
- Dec 12, 2023 - N. Mex. State 76 vs. N. New Mexico 71
- Dec 18, 2022 - N. Mex. State 95 vs. N. New Mexico 53
- Dec 18, 2021 - N. Mex. State 93 vs. N. New Mexico 60
- Dec 29, 2019 - N. Mex. State 104 vs. N. New Mexico 30
- Jan 30, 2018 - N. Mex. State 71 vs. N. New Mexico 45
- Jan 30, 2017 - N. Mex. State 98 vs. N. New Mexico 75
- Feb 08, 2016 - N. Mex. State 85 vs. N. New Mexico 54