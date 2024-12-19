Who's Playing

N. New Mexico Eagles @ N. Mex. State Aggies

Current Records: N. New Mexico 0-2, N. Mex. State 5-6

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 19, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 19, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Pan American Center -- Las Cruces, New Mexico

Pan American Center -- Las Cruces, New Mexico TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $25.42

What to Know

N. Mex. State is 7-0 against N. New Mexico since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. The N. Mex. State Aggies will look to defend their home court against the N. New Mexico Eagles at 9:00 p.m. ET at Pan American Center. The Aggies will be strutting in after a win while the Eagles will be stumbling in from a defeat.

N. Mex. State took a loss when they played away from home on Thursday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Monday. It was close, but they ultimately received the gift of a 72-69 victory from a begrudging Aggies squad. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest win they have posted since March 2nd.

Peter Filipovity and Christian Cook were among the main playmakers for N. Mex. State as the former almost dropped a double-double on 18 points and nine rebounds and the latter went 8 for 13 en route to 19 points.

Even though they won, N. Mex. State struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in February.

Meanwhile, N. New Mexico's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their sixth straight loss dating back to last season. They took a 72-60 hit to the loss column at the hands of UT-Rio Grande Valley.

N. Mex. State's victory bumped their record up to 5-6. As for N. New Mexico, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-2.

N. Mex. State was able to grind out a solid win over N. New Mexico in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, winning 76-71. Will N. Mex. State repeat their success, or does N. New Mexico have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

N. Mex. State has won all of the games they've played against N. New Mexico in the last 8 years.