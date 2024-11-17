Halftime Report

A win for Campbell would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have jumped out to a quick 38-33 lead against Navy.

Campbell has yet to string together two consecutive wins, but this may be their chance. For now, things are looking good for them.

Who's Playing

Campbell Fighting Camels @ Navy Midshipmen

Current Records: Campbell 2-2, Navy 1-2

How To Watch

What to Know

The Campbell Fighting Camels will face off against the Navy Midshipmen at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Alumni Hall. The Fighting Camels are no doubt hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Last Wednesday, everything came up roses for Campbell against Newberry as the team secured an 83-40 victory. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 42-14.

Campbell was working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Newberry only posted eight.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Navy last Tuesday, but the final result did not. They fell 90-79 to Rider.

Navy's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Aidan Kehoe, who went 8 for 10 en route to 17 points plus seven rebounds and two steals, and Austin Benigni, who scored 23 points plus three steals. Benigni's evening made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 22.4 points.

The win got Campbell back to even at 2-2. As for Navy, their defeat ended a four-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 1-2.

Campbell is hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

Campbell beat Navy 59-48 in their previous matchup back in November of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Campbell since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Navy is a 3.5-point favorite against Campbell, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Midshipmen as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is 137.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Campbell won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.