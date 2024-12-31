Who's Playing

St. Andrews Knights @ NC Central Eagles

Current Records: St. Andrews 0-4, NC Central 6-10

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 31, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 31, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: McDougald-McLendon Arena -- Durham, North Carolina

McDougald-McLendon Arena -- Durham, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

NC Central is 3-0 against St. Andrews since December of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. The NC Central Eagles will host the St. Andrews Knights at 3:00 p.m. ET at McDougald-McLendon Arena. The Eagles are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77.9 points per game this season.

The experts predicted NC Central would be headed in after a victory, but North Carolina A&T made sure that didn't happen. NC Central fell 85-72 to North Carolina A&T on Saturday. The Eagles have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite the defeat, NC Central had strong showings from Po'Boigh King, who scored 21 points plus five rebounds, and Keishon Porter, who scored 11 points in addition to seven rebounds. The dominant performance also gave King a new career-high in offensive rebounds (four).

Even though they lost, NC Central smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in four consecutive matches.

Meanwhile, St. Andrews' recent rough patch got a bit rougher two weeks ago after their eighth straight loss dating back to last season. They took a serious blow against Liberty, falling 124-50. The Knights were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 59-20.

NC Central's defeat dropped their record down to 6-10. As for St. Andrews, their loss dropped their record down to 0-4.

Everything came up roses for NC Central against St. Andrews in their previous meeting back in December of 2023, as the squad secured a 102-50 win. Does NC Central have another victory up their sleeve, or will St. Andrews turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

NC Central has won all of the games they've played against St. Andrews in the last 7 years.