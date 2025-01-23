Who's Playing

St. Thomas Tommies @ Neb.-Omaha Mavericks

Current Records: St. Thomas 15-5, Neb.-Omaha 11-9

St. Thomas has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Neb.-Omaha Mavericks will face off in a Summit battle at 8:05 p.m. ET on Thursday at Baxter Arena. The Tommies are expected to win (but not by much) so they better bring their A-game into this one.

Last Saturday, St. Thomas earned a 74-62 win over Denver.

Meanwhile, Neb.-Omaha had already won six in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 12.5 points) and they went ahead and made it seven last Wednesday. They enjoyed a cozy 80-62 victory over the Pioneers.

St. Thomas' win was their 13th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 15-5. As for Neb.-Omaha, they have been performing well recently as they've won eight of their last ten games, which provided a nice bump to their 11-9 record this season.

Everything came up roses for St. Thomas against Neb.-Omaha in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, as the team secured an 88-61 victory. In that match, St. Thomas amassed a halftime lead of 45-20, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Thursday.

St. Thomas is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Neb.-Omaha, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tommies as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is 153.5 points.

St. Thomas has won 5 out of their last 6 games against Neb.-Omaha.