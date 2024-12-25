Who's Playing

Oregon State Beavers @ Nebraska Cornhuskers

Current Records: Oregon State 10-2, Nebraska 9-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 25, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 25, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN2

What to Know

The Oregon State Beavers' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Nebraska Cornhuskers at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. The Beavers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.8 points per game this season.

On Monday, Oregon State needed a bit of extra time to put away Oakland. They walked away with an 80-74 victory over the Golden Grizzlies. The win came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 4:32 mark of the second half, when the Beavers were facing a 68-56 deficit.

Oregon State can attribute much of their success to Liutauras Lelevicius, who almost dropped a double-double on 17 points and nine rebounds. Lelevicius had some trouble finding his footing against Charleston on Sunday, so this was a nice turnaround.

Oregon State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Nebraska had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 17 points) and they went ahead and made it three on Monday. They came out on top against the Warriors by a score of 69-55.

Nebraska's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Brice Williams, who went 10 for 18 en route to 32 points plus two steals, and Juwan Gary, who went 8 for 10 en route to 21 points plus two blocks. What's more, Gary also racked up three threes, the most he's had since back in February.

Oregon State's victory bumped their record up to 10-2. As for Nebraska, they are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven matches, which provided a nice bump to their 9-2 record this season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Oregon State has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Nebraska struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.4. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Oregon State is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Be careful betting them against the spread as while they're 10-1 ATS overall, they're only 0-1 against Nebraska in their most recent matchups.

Odds

Nebraska is a 4.5-point favorite against Oregon State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Cornhuskers, as the game opened with the Cornhuskers as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 137.5 points.

Series History

Nebraska won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.