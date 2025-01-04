Who's Playing

Vermont Catamounts @ New Hamp. Wildcats

Current Records: Vermont 7-8, New Hamp. 2-13

How To Watch

What to Know

Vermont is preparing for their first America East matchup of the season on Saturday. They and the New Hamp. Wildcats will face off at 1:00 p.m. ET at Lundholm Gym. The Catamounts are no doubt hoping to put an end to a six-game streak of away losses.

Vermont is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They steamrolled past Elms College 121-37 on Monday. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 59-26.

Vermont was working as a unit and finished the game with 29 assists. That's a new trend for them: they were averaging 11.2 assists per game earlier this season, but in their last five games they've averaged 16.

Meanwhile, New Hamp.'s recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their seventh straight loss. They took a serious blow against Iowa, falling 112-70. The Wildcats were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 62-33.

Vermont's victory bumped their record up to 7-8. As for New Hamp., their defeat dropped their record down to 2-13.

Vermont beat New Hamp. 66-59 in their previous meeting back in March. The rematch might be a little tougher for Vermont since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Vermont has won 9 out of their last 10 games against New Hamp..

  • Mar 12, 2024 - Vermont 66 vs. New Hamp. 59
  • Mar 05, 2024 - Vermont 68 vs. New Hamp. 64
  • Feb 15, 2024 - Vermont 70 vs. New Hamp. 54
  • Feb 15, 2023 - Vermont 80 vs. New Hamp. 51
  • Jan 08, 2023 - New Hamp. 67 vs. Vermont 60
  • Feb 16, 2022 - Vermont 71 vs. New Hamp. 50
  • Jan 06, 2022 - Vermont 82 vs. New Hamp. 68
  • Feb 12, 2020 - Vermont 74 vs. New Hamp. 50
  • Jan 29, 2020 - Vermont 56 vs. New Hamp. 43
  • Feb 13, 2019 - Vermont 73 vs. New Hamp. 44