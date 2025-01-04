Who's Playing

Vermont Catamounts @ New Hamp. Wildcats

Current Records: Vermont 7-8, New Hamp. 2-13

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Lundholm Gym -- Durham, New Hampshire

Lundholm Gym -- Durham, New Hampshire TV: ESPN Plus

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Vermont is preparing for their first America East matchup of the season on Saturday. They and the New Hamp. Wildcats will face off at 1:00 p.m. ET at Lundholm Gym. The Catamounts are no doubt hoping to put an end to a six-game streak of away losses.

Vermont is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They steamrolled past Elms College 121-37 on Monday. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 59-26.

Vermont was working as a unit and finished the game with 29 assists. That's a new trend for them: they were averaging 11.2 assists per game earlier this season, but in their last five games they've averaged 16.

Meanwhile, New Hamp.'s recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their seventh straight loss. They took a serious blow against Iowa, falling 112-70. The Wildcats were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 62-33.

Vermont's victory bumped their record up to 7-8. As for New Hamp., their defeat dropped their record down to 2-13.

Vermont beat New Hamp. 66-59 in their previous meeting back in March. The rematch might be a little tougher for Vermont since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Vermont has won 9 out of their last 10 games against New Hamp..