Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, New Mexico looks much better today on their home court. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Boise State 48-21.

If New Mexico keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 15-4 in no time. On the other hand, Boise State will have to make due with a 13-6 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Boise State Broncos @ New Mexico Lobos

Current Records: Boise State 13-5, New Mexico 14-4

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 17, 2025 at 11 p.m. ET

Friday, January 17, 2025 at 11 p.m. ET Where: The Pit -- Albuquerque, New Mexico

The Pit -- Albuquerque, New Mexico TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $23.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting Mountain West matchup on schedule as the Boise State Broncos and the New Mexico Lobos are set to tip at 11:00 p.m. ET on Friday at The Pit. The Broncos are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 78.7 points per game this season.

Boise State took a loss when they played away from home on Saturday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Tuesday. They took their game with ease, bagging a 96-55 victory over Wyoming. The Broncos have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won six contests by 22 points or more this season.

Alvaro Cardenas was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 14 points in addition to eight assists and four steals. Another player making a difference was Andrew Meadow, who went 5 for 7 en route to 18 points.

Meanwhile, after a string of seven wins, New Mexico's good fortune finally ran out on Tuesday. They lost 71-70 to San Jose State on a last-minute jump shot From Latrell Davis. The Lobos were up 22-9 in the first but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Despite the loss, New Mexico had strong showings from Nelly Junior Joseph, who went 7 for 10 en route to 20 points plus six rebounds, and Donovan Dent, who posted 17 points along with five assists. Junior Joseph's performance made up for a slower matchup against San Diego State on Saturday.

Boise State is on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last nine games, which provided a nice bump to their 13-5 record this season. As for New Mexico, their defeat ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 14-4.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Boise State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.7 points per game. However, it's not like New Mexico struggles in that department as they've been averaging 83.2. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Boise State is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played.

Odds

New Mexico is a 3.5-point favorite against Boise State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 152.5 points.

Series History

Boise State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against New Mexico.