Who's Playing

Troy Trojans @ New Orleans Privateers

Current Records: Troy 1-0, New Orleans 0-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Lakefront Arena -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Lakefront Arena -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Troy Trojans will face off against the New Orleans Privateers at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lakefront Arena. The Trojans will be strutting in after a victory while the Privateers will be stumbling in from a loss.

Troy is headed out to face New Orleans after opening their season at home and giving their fans just what they were looking for. Troy came out on top against Toledo by a score of 84-74 on Monday.

Meanwhile, New Orleans had to start their season on the road on Tuesday, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They suffered a grim 89-65 defeat to Kansas State. The Privateers were surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

The losing side was boosted by Jah Short, who went 7 for 12 en route to 19 points plus two steals. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in assists (four).

Even though they lost, New Orleans smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in six consecutive games dating back to last season.