Who's Playing
New Orleans Privateers @ Nicholls Colonels
Current Records: New Orleans 2-5, Nicholls 5-4
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: David R. Stopher Gymnasium -- Thibodaux, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN Plus
What to Know
New Orleans is preparing for their first Southland matchup of the season on Saturday. Their road trip will continue as they head out to face the Nicholls Colonels at 2:00 p.m. ET at David R. Stopher Gymnasium.
The experts figured New Orleans would be stumbling into the matchup after a tough loss to Baylor, and, well: they nailed that call. There's no need to mince words: New Orleans lost to Baylor last Wednesday, and New Orleans lost bad. The score wound up at 91-60. The Privateers were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 50-23.
The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Dae Dae Hunter, who went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 18 points plus seven rebounds.
Meanwhile, Nicholls had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 22.5 points) and they went ahead and made it three on Thursday. They narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Lions 67-64. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.
New Orleans has been struggling recently as they've lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 2-5 record this season. As for Nicholls, they now have a winning record of 5-4.
New Orleans came up short against Nicholls when the teams last played back in February, falling 89-77. Can New Orleans avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Nicholls has won 8 out of their last 10 games against New Orleans.
- Feb 19, 2024 - Nicholls 89 vs. New Orleans 77
- Jan 15, 2024 - Nicholls 78 vs. New Orleans 75
- Feb 23, 2023 - New Orleans 88 vs. Nicholls 82
- Feb 09, 2023 - Nicholls 84 vs. New Orleans 59
- Mar 05, 2022 - Nicholls 92 vs. New Orleans 85
- Jan 15, 2022 - New Orleans 78 vs. Nicholls 66
- Feb 27, 2021 - Nicholls 105 vs. New Orleans 101
- Jan 23, 2021 - Nicholls 86 vs. New Orleans 62
- Feb 29, 2020 - Nicholls 92 vs. New Orleans 68
- Jan 25, 2020 - Nicholls 77 vs. New Orleans 72