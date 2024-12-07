Who's Playing

New Orleans Privateers @ Nicholls Colonels

Current Records: New Orleans 2-5, Nicholls 5-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: David R. Stopher Gymnasium -- Thibodaux, Louisiana

David R. Stopher Gymnasium -- Thibodaux, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

New Orleans is preparing for their first Southland matchup of the season on Saturday. Their road trip will continue as they head out to face the Nicholls Colonels at 2:00 p.m. ET at David R. Stopher Gymnasium.

The experts figured New Orleans would be stumbling into the matchup after a tough loss to Baylor, and, well: they nailed that call. There's no need to mince words: New Orleans lost to Baylor last Wednesday, and New Orleans lost bad. The score wound up at 91-60. The Privateers were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 50-23.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Dae Dae Hunter, who went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 18 points plus seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Nicholls had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 22.5 points) and they went ahead and made it three on Thursday. They narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Lions 67-64. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

New Orleans has been struggling recently as they've lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 2-5 record this season. As for Nicholls, they now have a winning record of 5-4.

New Orleans came up short against Nicholls when the teams last played back in February, falling 89-77. Can New Orleans avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Nicholls has won 8 out of their last 10 games against New Orleans.