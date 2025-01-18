Who's Playing

SF Austin Lumberjacks @ Nicholls Colonels

Current Records: SF Austin 8-9, Nicholls 10-7

How To Watch

What to Know

After six games on the road, Nicholls is heading back home. They and the SF Austin Lumberjacks will face off in a Southland battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at David R. Stopher Gymnasium. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, the Colonels will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Nicholls' offense and defense might be a bit winded after their high-scoring matchup with Incarnate Word on Monday. Nicholls came out on top against Incarnate Word by a score of 88-82.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored SF Austin last Monday, but the final result did not. They fell 66-59 to SE Louisiana.

Nicholls' win bumped their record up to 10-7. As for SF Austin, they dropped their record down to 8-9 with the defeat, which was their third straight at home.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Nicholls has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like SF Austin struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.9. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Nicholls came up short against SF Austin in their previous matchup back in February of 2020, falling 70-64. Will Nicholls have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Nicholls is a 4.5-point favorite against SF Austin, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 135 points.

Series History

SF Austin has won 5 out of their last 6 games against Nicholls.