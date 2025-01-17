Halftime Report

Monmouth is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 45-36 lead against North Carolina A&T.

Monmouth has yet to string together two consecutive wins, but this may be their chance. For now, things are looking good for them.

Who's Playing

Monmouth Hawks @ North Carolina A&T Aggies

Current Records: Monmouth 4-13, North Carolina A&T 4-14

How To Watch

What to Know

Monmouth is 3-0 against North Carolina A&T since January of 2023, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Both will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Corbett Sports Center. The Aggies are favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Hawks in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

Monmouth will bounce into Thursday's contest after (finally) beating Charleston, who they had gone 0-3 against in their three prior meetings. Monmouth walked away with an 84-73 win over Charleston on Saturday. The high-flying offensive performance was a huge turnaround for the Hawks considering their 55-point performance the match before.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Monmouth to victory, but perhaps none more so than Madison Durr, who went 7 for 10 en route to 18 points plus six assists. That's the most assists Durr has posted since back in November of 2024. Abdi Bashir Jr. was another key player, scoring 22 points along with five assists and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, North Carolina A&T's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They lost 81-78 to William & Mary on a last-minute jump shot From Keller Boothby. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest defeat the Aggies have suffered since March 2, 2024.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Ryan Forrest, who earned 27 points in addition to six rebounds and two blocks. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Landon Glasper, who posted 24 points along with two steals.

Monmouth's victory bumped their record up to 4-13. As for North Carolina A&T, their loss dropped their record down to 4-14.

While only Monmouth took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. As for their next game, North Carolina A&T is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. Monmouth might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played North Carolina A&T.

Monmouth strolled past North Carolina A&T in their previous matchup back in February of 2024 by a score of 83-67. The rematch might be a little tougher for Monmouth since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

North Carolina A&T is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Monmouth, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 151 points.

Series History

Monmouth has won all of the games they've played against North Carolina A&T in the last 2 years.