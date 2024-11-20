Who's Playing

Morgan State Bears @ North Carolina A&T Aggies

Current Records: Morgan State 3-2, North Carolina A&T 2-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Corbett Sports Center -- Greensboro, North Carolina

Corbett Sports Center -- Greensboro, North Carolina TV: FloSports

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After three games on the road, North Carolina A&T is heading back home. They will welcome the Morgan State Bears at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Corbett Sports Center. The Aggies are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 83.2 points per game this season.

North Carolina A&T's offense will try to repeat the strong performance it gave on Sunday, when they got past The Citadel's usually-dominant defense. North Carolina A&T came out on top against The Citadel by a score of 82-73.

North Carolina A&T's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Ryan Forrest led the charge by posting 26 points along with two steals. Jahnathan Lamothe was another key player, going 5 for 8 en route to 18 points plus three steals.

Even though they won, North Carolina A&T struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in January.

Meanwhile, Morgan State was able to grind out a solid victory over N.J. Tech on Saturday, taking the game 81-69. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Bears.

North Carolina A&T's win ended a nine-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 2-2. As for Morgan State, they now have a winning record of 3-2.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. North Carolina A&T hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 83.2 points per game. However, it's not like Morgan State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 79.8. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

North Carolina A&T beat Morgan State 76-70 in their previous matchup back in January of 2020. Will North Carolina A&T repeat their success, or does Morgan State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

North Carolina A&T has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Morgan State.