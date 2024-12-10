Who's Playing

Coppin State Eagles @ North Carolina State Wolfpack

Current Records: Coppin State 0-10, North Carolina State 6-3

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: William Neal Reynolds Coliseum -- Raleigh, North Carolina

William Neal Reynolds Coliseum -- Raleigh, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $14.00

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for North Carolina State. They will stay at home for another game and welcome the Coppin State Eagles at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at William Neal Reynolds Coliseum. The Wolfpack are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.7 points per game this season.

On Saturday, North Carolina State needed a bit of extra time to put away Florida State. They walked away with an 84-74 victory over the Seminoles. The win was a breath of fresh air for the Wolfpack as it put an end to their three-game losing streak.

North Carolina State's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Marcus Hill, who went 7 for 12 en route to 23 points plus six rebounds, and Dontrez Styles, who went 7 for 13 en route to 21 points plus five rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, this season is starting to look grim for Coppin State, who still haven't picked up a win after ten contests. They took a 65-52 hit to the loss column at the hands of Wagner on Wednesday.

North Carolina State's victory bumped their record up to 6-3. As for Coppin State, their loss dropped their record down to 0-10.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: North Carolina State just can't miss this season, having made 47.8% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for Coppin State, though, as they've only made 35.2% of their field goals this season. Given North Carolina State's sizable advantage in that area, Coppin State will need to find a way to close that gap.

North Carolina State took their win against Coppin State when the teams last played back in December of 2022 by a conclusive 94-72. Does North Carolina State have another victory up their sleeve, or will Coppin State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

North Carolina State is a big 32.5-point favorite against Coppin State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 32.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 136.5 points.

Series History

North Carolina State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.