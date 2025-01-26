Who's Playing

FAU Owls @ North Texas Mean Green

Current Records: FAU 10-9, North Texas 14-4

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 26, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: The Super Pit -- Denton, Texas

The Super Pit -- Denton, Texas TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $7.00

What to Know

FAU is 8-2 against North Texas since February of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Both will face off in an American Athletic battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at The Super Pit. The Owls are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 80.7 points per game this season.

FAU took a loss when they played away from home last Wednesday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Sunday. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 75-73 win over Rice. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 13:30 mark of the second half, when FAU was facing a 59-43 deficit.

FAU got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Tre Carroll out in front who almost dropped a double-double on 17 points and nine rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Carroll a new career-high in assists (five). Another player making a difference was KyKy Tandy, who went 5 for 8 en route to 13 points plus two steals.

FAU smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in four consecutive matchups.

Meanwhile, North Texas had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 15.3 points) and they went ahead and made it four on Wednesday. They walked away with a 76-67 victory over the Owls.

Among those leading the charge was Brenen Lorient, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 13 rebounds. Jasper Floyd was another key player, scoring 12 points along with five rebounds.

FAU now has a winning record of 10-9. As for North Texas, their win was their tenth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 14-4.

Sunday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: FAU has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.2 rebounds per game. It's a different story for North Texas, though, as they've been averaging only 33. Given FAU's sizable advantage in that area, North Texas will need to find a way to close that gap.

FAU is hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdogs on the road.

Odds

North Texas is a big 8-point favorite against FAU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mean Green as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 137.5 points.

Series History

FAU has won 8 out of their last 10 games against North Texas.