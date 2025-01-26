Who's Playing
FAU Owls @ North Texas Mean Green
Current Records: FAU 10-9, North Texas 14-4
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, January 26, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: The Super Pit -- Denton, Texas
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $7.00
What to Know
FAU is 8-2 against North Texas since February of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Both will face off in an American Athletic battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at The Super Pit. The Owls are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 80.7 points per game this season.
FAU took a loss when they played away from home last Wednesday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Sunday. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 75-73 win over Rice. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 13:30 mark of the second half, when FAU was facing a 59-43 deficit.
FAU got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Tre Carroll out in front who almost dropped a double-double on 17 points and nine rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Carroll a new career-high in assists (five). Another player making a difference was KyKy Tandy, who went 5 for 8 en route to 13 points plus two steals.
FAU smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in four consecutive matchups.
Meanwhile, North Texas had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 15.3 points) and they went ahead and made it four on Wednesday. They walked away with a 76-67 victory over the Owls.
Among those leading the charge was Brenen Lorient, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 13 rebounds. Jasper Floyd was another key player, scoring 12 points along with five rebounds.
FAU now has a winning record of 10-9. As for North Texas, their win was their tenth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 14-4.
Sunday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: FAU has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.2 rebounds per game. It's a different story for North Texas, though, as they've been averaging only 33. Given FAU's sizable advantage in that area, North Texas will need to find a way to close that gap.
FAU is hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdogs on the road.
Odds
North Texas is a big 8-point favorite against FAU, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mean Green as a 8.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 137.5 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
FAU has won 8 out of their last 10 games against North Texas.
- Mar 15, 2024 - FAU 77 vs. North Texas 71
- Mar 06, 2024 - FAU 80 vs. North Texas 76
- Jan 28, 2024 - FAU 66 vs. North Texas 63
- Jan 14, 2023 - FAU 66 vs. North Texas 62
- Dec 29, 2022 - FAU 50 vs. North Texas 46
- Feb 17, 2022 - North Texas 54 vs. FAU 51
- Jan 11, 2020 - North Texas 81 vs. FAU 58
- Feb 28, 2019 - FAU 60 vs. North Texas 54
- Feb 14, 2019 - FAU 57 vs. North Texas 47
- Feb 24, 2018 - FAU 74 vs. North Texas 54