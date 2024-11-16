Who's Playing

CCSU Blue Devils @ Northeastern Huskies

Current Records: CCSU 1-1, Northeastern 2-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Avenir Centre -- Moncton, New Brunswick

Avenir Centre -- Moncton, New Brunswick TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Northeastern Huskies will face off against the CCSU Blue Devils at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Avenir Centre. The two teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

Northeastern will head into Wednesday's contest on the come-up: they were handed a three-point defeat in their last match, but they sure didn't let that happen against Harvard on Wednesday. Everything went Northeastern's way against Harvard as Northeastern made off with a 78-56 win. The oddsmakers were on the Huskies' side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Northeastern can attribute much of their success to Ryan Williams, who went 8 for 12 en route to 21 points. Another player making a difference was Alexander Nwagha, who went 6 for 7 en route to 14 points.

Northeastern was working as a unit and finished the game with 21 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in November of 2023.

Meanwhile, CCSU posted their biggest victory since December 30, 2023 on Monday. They claimed a resounding 117-68 win over NV-John. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 63-32.

Northeastern now has a winning record of 2-1. As for CCSU, their victory bumped their record up to 1-1.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Northeastern hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78 points per game. However, it's not like CCSU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 81.7. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Northeastern beat CCSU 79-74 when the teams last played back in December of 2023. Will Northeastern repeat their success, or does CCSU have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Northeastern won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.