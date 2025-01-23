Who's Playing

Drexel Dragons @ Northeastern Huskies

Current Records: Drexel 11-8, Northeastern 10-9

How To Watch

What to Know

Drexel has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Northeastern Huskies will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Matthews Arena. The Huskies took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Dragons, who come in off a win.

Drexel is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 124.5, but even that wound up being too high. They came out on top against Hofstra by a score of 60-55 on Monday. The Dragons were down 38-26 with 19:45 left in the second half but they still came back for the handy five-point win.

Cole Hargrove was the offensive standout of the match as he almost dropped a double-double on 15 points and nine rebounds. He had some trouble finding his footing against Elon on Thursday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Even though they won, Drexel struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in February of 2024.

Meanwhile, Northeastern scored the most points they've had all season on Saturday, but it wasn't enough. They fell just short of Charleston by a score of 87-85. The Huskies have struggled against the Cougars recently, as the game was their sixth consecutive lost matchup.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Harold Woods, who almost dropped a double-double on 20 points and nine rebounds. What's more, he also racked up two threes, the most he's had since back in November of 2024. Another player making a difference was Rashad King, who had 22 points along with eight rebounds and seven assists.

Drexel's victory ended a four-game drought at home and bumped them up to 11-8. As for Northeastern, their defeat dropped their record down to 10-9.

Drexel is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last six times they've played Northeastern.

While only Drexel took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking ahead, Northeastern is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last six times they've played Drexel.

Odds

Northeastern is a slight 2-point favorite against Drexel, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Huskies as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 134.5 points.

Series History

Drexel has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Northeastern.