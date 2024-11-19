Who's Playing

Montana State Bobcats @ Northwestern Wildcats

Current Records: Montana State 1-3, Northwestern 3-1

What to Know

The Northwestern Wildcats' homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the Montana State Bobcats at 9:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Welsh-Ryan Arena. The Wildcats are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.5 points per game this season.

On Friday, Northwestern needed a bit of extra time to put away Eastern Illinois. They came out on top against the Panthers by a score of 67-58. That's two games straight that the Wildcats have won by exactly nine points.

Among those leading the charge was Jalen Leach, who had 27 points. Another player making a difference was Nick Martinelli, who scored 16 points in addition to two steals.

Northwestern smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in November of 2023.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Montana State last Sunday, but the final result did not. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 79-78 to Denver.

Northwestern pushed their record up to 3-1 with the win, which was their fourth straight at home dating back to last season. As for Montana State, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-3.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Northwestern hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.5 points per game. However, it's not like Montana State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.8. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Looking forward, Northwestern is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 14.5 points. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last three times they've played.

Odds

Northwestern is a big 14.5-point favorite against Montana State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 13.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 137.5 points.

