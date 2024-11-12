Who's Playing

UIC Flames @ Northwestern Wildcats

Current Records: UIC 2-0, Northwestern 1-1

How To Watch

What to Know

The UIC Flames are headed away from home for the first time to take on the Northwestern Wildcats at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Welsh-Ryan Arena. The Flames will be strutting in after a victory while the Wildcats will be stumbling in from a loss.

If UIC beats Northwestern with 91 points on Tuesday, it's going to be the team's new lucky number: they've won their past two contests with that exact score. UIC walked away with a 91-79 win over Yale on Friday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Flames.

UIC's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Tyem Freeman led the charge by going 7 for 11 en route to 19 points plus five rebounds. Jordan Mason was another key player, going 5 for 7 en route to 16 points plus two steals.

Meanwhile, Northwestern came up short against Dayton on Saturday and fell 71-66. The Wildcats were up 27-14 in the first but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Northwestern's defeat came about despite a quality game from Nick Martinelli, who dropped a double-double on 32 points and 14 rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Martinelli a new career-high in threes (three). K.J. Windham, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-5 from downtown.

UIC's victory bumped their record up to 2-0. As for Northwestern, their loss dropped their record down to 1-1.

UIC was dealt a punishing 92-54 defeat at the hands of Northwestern when the teams last played back in December of 2022. That matchup was pretty much over by halftime, at which point UIC was down 42-21.

UIC is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 14-15 record against the spread.

Odds

Northwestern is a big 15-point favorite against UIC, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 15.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 142 points.

Series History

Northwestern won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.