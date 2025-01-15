Who's Playing
IUI Jaguars @ Oakland Golden Grizzlies
Current Records: IUI 6-12, Oakland 6-12
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: OU Credit Union O'rena -- Oakland, Michigan
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
We've got another exciting Horizon League matchup on schedule as the IUI Jaguars and the Oakland Golden Grizzlies are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at OU Credit Union O'rena. The Jaguars are no doubt hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses.
Having struggled with seven losses in a row, IUI finally turned things around against Detroit on Thursday. They blew past the Titans, posting a 95-61 win. With that victory, the Jaguars brought their scoring average up to 75.9 points per game.
IUI was working as a unit and finished the game with 21 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Detroit only posted nine.
N. Kentucky typically has all the answers at home, but on Saturday Oakland proved too difficult a challenge. They enjoyed a cozy 68-53 win over the Norse.
IUI's victory bumped their record up to 6-12. As for Oakland, their win ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 6-12.
Keep an eye on the arc in Wednesday's matchup: IUI has been dynamite from deep this season, having nailed 37% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Oakland, though, as they've only made 27% of their threes this season. Given IUI's sizable advantage in that area, Oakland will need to find a way to close that gap.
IUI was pulverized by Oakland 107-59 when the teams last played back in February of 2024. That match was pretty much over by halftime, at which point IUI was down 51-24.
Series History
Oakland has won 7 out of their last 10 games against IUI.
- Feb 17, 2024 - Oakland 107 vs. IUI 59
- Jan 13, 2024 - Oakland 88 vs. IUI 66
- Feb 15, 2023 - Oakland 85 vs. IUI 81
- Jan 19, 2023 - Oakland 83 vs. IUI 77
- Mar 01, 2022 - Oakland 69 vs. IUI 58
- Dec 04, 2021 - Oakland 78 vs. IUI 45
- Feb 27, 2020 - IUI 71 vs. Oakland 68
- Jan 25, 2020 - IUI 89 vs. Oakland 85
- Mar 02, 2019 - Oakland 74 vs. IUI 63
- Jan 24, 2019 - IUI 73 vs. Oakland 71