IUI Jaguars @ Oakland Golden Grizzlies

Current Records: IUI 6-12, Oakland 6-12

When: Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: OU Credit Union O'rena -- Oakland, Michigan

OU Credit Union O'rena -- Oakland, Michigan TV: ESPN Plus

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

We've got another exciting Horizon League matchup on schedule as the IUI Jaguars and the Oakland Golden Grizzlies are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at OU Credit Union O'rena. The Jaguars are no doubt hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses.

Having struggled with seven losses in a row, IUI finally turned things around against Detroit on Thursday. They blew past the Titans, posting a 95-61 win. With that victory, the Jaguars brought their scoring average up to 75.9 points per game.

IUI was working as a unit and finished the game with 21 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Detroit only posted nine.

N. Kentucky typically has all the answers at home, but on Saturday Oakland proved too difficult a challenge. They enjoyed a cozy 68-53 win over the Norse.

IUI's victory bumped their record up to 6-12. As for Oakland, their win ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 6-12.

Keep an eye on the arc in Wednesday's matchup: IUI has been dynamite from deep this season, having nailed 37% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Oakland, though, as they've only made 27% of their threes this season. Given IUI's sizable advantage in that area, Oakland will need to find a way to close that gap.

IUI was pulverized by Oakland 107-59 when the teams last played back in February of 2024. That match was pretty much over by halftime, at which point IUI was down 51-24.

Oakland has won 7 out of their last 10 games against IUI.