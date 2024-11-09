Who's Playing

UNC-Ash. Bulldogs @ Ohio Bobcats

Current Records: UNC-Ash. 0-1, Ohio 0-1

What to Know

The Ohio Bobcats will look to take advantage of their home-court for the first time this season as they take on the UNC-Ash. Bulldogs at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Convocation Center. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

Ohio is headed into their home opener looking to turn things around after starting their season on the road. They fell 88-78 to James Madison on Monday.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Shereef Mitchell, who went 6 for 9 en route to 14 points plus four steals. The team also got some help courtesy of AJ Brown, who made all 5 shots he took racking up 14 points.

Meanwhile, UNC-Ash. was expected to have a tough go of it on Monday and that's exactly how things played out. They were dealt a punishing 110-54 defeat at the hands of Alabama. The Bulldogs were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 50-29.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, UNC-Ash. struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as Alabama racked up 21.

Looking forward, Ohio is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 9.5 points. They finished last season with a 15-14 record against the spread.

Odds

Ohio is a big 9.5-point favorite against UNC-Ash., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 159.5 points.

