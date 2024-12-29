Who's Playing

Indiana State Sycamores @ Ohio State Buckeyes

Current Records: Indiana State 8-4, Ohio State 8-4

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Ohio State Buckeyes and the Indiana State Sycamores will round out the year against one another at 12:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at at Value City Arena. Both are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

Ohio State will face Indiana State after failing to hit the over/under the oddsmakers set for them on Saturday which, to be fair, was an imposing 159 points. Ohio State blew past Kentucky 85-65. The Buckeyes have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won six matchups by 20 points or more this season.

Ohio State can attribute much of their success to Bruce Thornton, who went 8 for 13 en route to 30 points. John Mobley Jr. was another key player, earning 15 points along with two steals.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask Indiana State). They blew past St. Louis-Pharmacy, posting a 101-53 victory. The win was nothing new for the Sycamores as they're now sitting on five straight.

Indiana State was working as a unit and finished the game with 27 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Ohio State has been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four games, which provided a nice bump to their 8-4 record this season. As for Indiana State, their victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 8-4.

Sunday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Ohio State has been crazy accurate this season, having made 50% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like Indiana State struggles in that department as they've nailed 50.5% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.