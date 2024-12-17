Who's Playing

Valparaiso Beacons @ Ohio State Buckeyes

Current Records: Valparaiso 5-4, Ohio State 6-4

What to Know

The Valparaiso Beacons are taking a road trip to face off against the Ohio State Buckeyes at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Value City Arena. The Beacons are no doubt hoping to put an end to an eight-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

On Saturday, Valparaiso didn't have too much trouble with Central Michigan as they won 93-77.

Valparaiso got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was All Wright out in front who scored 26 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Jefferson De La Cruz Monegro, who posted 16 points.

Meanwhile, Ohio State took a serious blow against Auburn on Saturday, falling 91-53. The game marked the Buckeyes' lowest-scoring match so far this season.

Devin Royal put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 14 points plus five rebounds.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Ohio State struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in March.

Valparaiso now has a winning record of 5-4. As for Ohio State, they have not been sharp recently as the team has lost three of their last four contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-4 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Valparaiso hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.8 points per game. However, it's not like Ohio State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 79.3. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.