Halftime Report

A win for Okla. State would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have jumped out to a quick 42-38 lead against Green Bay.

Okla. State entered the matchup with six straight defeats and they're well on their way to making it seven. Can they turn things around, or will Green Bay hand them another loss? Only time will tell.

Who's Playing

Green Bay Phoenix @ Okla. State Cowboys

Current Records: Green Bay 0-0, Okla. State 0-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The Green Bay Phoenix will hit the road to start this year's campaign against the Okla. State Cowboys. Tip off is scheduled at 9:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

Looking back to last season, Okla. State finished on the wrong side of .500 (12-19), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. On the other hand, Green Bay assembled a winning record last year, finishing the season 18-13.

Looking forward, Okla. State is probably looking forward to this one considering their 18.5 advantage in the spread. They finished last season with a 12-15-2 record against the spread.

Okla. State ought to be happy about their advantage in the spread: the team was a solid 9-5 when favored last season. A bettor who placed a $100 dollar bet on them to lose every one of the 31 games they played last year would have netted $338.37. Sadly, Green Bay will open their season as the underdog, and the team was 10-10 as such last year.

Odds

Okla. State is a big 18.5-point favorite against Green Bay, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Cowboys slightly, as the game opened with the Cowboys as a 20-point favorite.

The over/under is 150.5 points.

