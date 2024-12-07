Who's Playing

Alcorn State Braves @ Oklahoma Sooners

Current Records: Alcorn State 0-10, Oklahoma 8-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: McCasland Field House -- Norman, Oklahoma

McCasland Field House -- Norman, Oklahoma TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Oklahoma Sooners will face off against the Alcorn State Braves at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at McCasland Field House. The Braves are crawling into this match hobbled by 11 consecutive losses dating back to last season, while the Sooners will bounce in with eight consecutive wins.

Last Tuesday, Oklahoma strolled past Georgia Tech with points to spare, taking the game 76-61.

Oklahoma's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Jeremiah Fears, who had 18 points in addition to five rebounds and two steals. Fears had some trouble finding his footing against Louisville on Friday, so this was a nice turnaround. The team also got some help courtesy of Kobe Elvis, who earned 12 points in addition to three steals.

Even though they won, Oklahoma struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, Alcorn State was expected to have a tough go of it on Wednesday, and, well, they did. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 78-54 to Wichita State.

Oklahoma pushed their record up to 8-0 with the win, which was their sixth straight at home dating back to last season. As for Alcorn State, their loss dropped their record down to 0-10.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's game: Oklahoma has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.5 threes per game. It's a different story for Alcorn State, though, as they've been averaging only 5.1. Given Oklahoma's sizable advantage in that area, Alcorn State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Oklahoma took their victory against Alcorn State when the teams last played back in December of 2021 by a conclusive 72-48. In that matchup, Oklahoma amassed a halftime lead of 34-15, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Saturday.

Series History

Oklahoma won the only game these two teams have played in the last 3 years.