Who's Playing

CS Fullerton Titans @ Oregon State Beavers

Current Records: CS Fullerton 0-3, Oregon State 3-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The Oregon State Beavers' homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the CS Fullerton Titans at 10:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Gill Coliseum. The Beavers will be strutting in after a victory while the Titans will be stumbling in from a loss.

Last Tuesday, Oregon State took their game with ease, bagging a 94-58 win over Western Oregon. Fans of the Beavers have seen this all before: every one of the games they've played this season has ended in a blowout of 19+ points.

Oregon State was working as a unit and finished the game with 22 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Western Oregon only posted 12.

Meanwhile, CS Fullerton's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their fifth straight defeat dating back to last season. They were dealt a punishing 83-53 loss at the hands of Colorado. The over/under was set at 136 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Oregon State's victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 3-0. As for CS Fullerton, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-3.

Going forward, Oregon State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 2-0 against the spread when playing at home.

Oregon State was able to grind out a solid win over CS Fullerton when the teams last played back in December of 2015, winning 82-69. Does Oregon State have another victory up their sleeve, or will CS Fullerton turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Oregon State is a big 11.5-point favorite against CS Fullerton, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 134.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Oregon State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 9 years.