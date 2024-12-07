Who's Playing

Idaho Vandals @ Oregon State Beavers

Current Records: Idaho 4-5, Oregon State 5-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Oregon

Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Oregon TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The Oregon State Beavers will face off against the Idaho Vandals at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Gill Coliseum. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Oregon State took a loss when they played away from home last Monday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Saturday. They claimed a resounding 90-57 victory over UC Davis. The Beavers have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five games by 19 points or more this season.

Oregon State was working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as UC Davis only posted 11.

Meanwhile, Idaho was able to grind out a solid win over Kansas City on Wednesday, taking the game 82-77. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Vandals.

Oregon State's victory bumped their record up to 5-2. As for Idaho, their win ended a four-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 4-5.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Oregon State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.1 points per game. However, it's not like Idaho struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.6. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.