Who's Playing

Sacramento State Hornets @ Oregon State Beavers

Current Records: Sacramento State 2-8, Oregon State 7-2

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Oregon State. They will stay at home for another game and welcome the Sacramento State Hornets at 10:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Gill Coliseum. The Beavers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.1 points per game this season.

Oregon State's season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview. They walked away with a 67-55 victory over UC Irvine on Saturday.

Damarco Minor was the offensive standout of the match as he almost dropped a double-double on 19 points and nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, Sacramento State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They took a 69-62 hit to the loss column at the hands of UC Davis.

Oregon State's win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 7-2. As for Sacramento State, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-8.

Odds

Oregon State is a big 20.5-point favorite against Sacramento State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Beavers as a 19.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 130.5 points.

