Who's Playing

Santa Clara Broncos @ Oregon State Beavers

Current Records: Santa Clara 14-7, Oregon State 15-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Oregon

Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Oregon TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting West Coast matchup on schedule as the Santa Clara Broncos and the Oregon State Beavers are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Gill Coliseum. Both are strolling into their matches after big wins in their previous games.

On Thursday, Santa Clara blew past Wash. State, posting a 93-65 victory. The over/under was set at 158.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Santa Clara's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Johnny O'Neil, who went 6 for 9 en route to 17 points plus three steals. What's more, O'Neil also racked up five threes, the most he's had since back in January of 2024. Another player making a difference was Christoph Tilly, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and ten rebounds.

Santa Clara smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for Oregon State, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road on Saturday. Everything went their way against Pepperdine on Thursday as Oregon State made off with an 83-63 victory. The Beavers have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won nine matchups by 19 points or more this season.

Oregon State's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Michael Rataj, who went 9 for 12 en route to 22 points plus four blocks. The team also got some help courtesy of Damarco Minor, who almost dropped a double-double on 13 points and nine assists.

Santa Clara has been performing well recently as they've won 11 of their last 13 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 14-7 record this season. As for Oregon State, their win was their eighth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 15-6.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Santa Clara hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 81.3 points per game. However, it's not like Oregon State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.1. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Santa Clara won a game that couldn't have been any closer in their previous matchup two weeks ago, slipping by Oregon State 82-81. The rematch might be a little tougher for Santa Clara since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Santa Clara won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.