Who's Playing

PFW Mastodons @ Penn State Nittany Lions

Current Records: PFW 3-1, Penn State 4-0

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania

Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania TV: BTN Plus

BTN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The PFW Mastodons are taking a road trip to face off against the Penn State Nittany Lions at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Bryce Jordan Center. Both squads will be entering this one on the heels of a big victory.

Last Saturday, PFW got the win against Southern Indiana by a conclusive 93-74. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Mastodons.

Meanwhile, Penn State waltzed into their matchup on Friday with two straight wins... but they left with three. They blew past the Hokies 86-64. The over/under was set at 150.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Penn State got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Ace Baldwin Jr. out in front who dropped a double-double on 19 points and ten assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Zach Hicks, who went 6 for 10 en route to 19 points plus five rebounds and three steals.

PFW's win was their fifth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 3-1. As for Penn State, their victory bumped their record up to 4-0.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. PFW hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 87.8 points per game. However, it's not like Penn State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 93.7. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

PFW is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played.

Odds

Penn State is a big 15-point favorite against PFW, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Nittany Lions, as the game opened with the Nittany Lions as a 13.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 158.5 points.

