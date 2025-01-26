Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Pepperdine looks much better today on their home court. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Pacific 34-20.

Pepperdine entered the matchup with three straight defeats and they're well on their way to making it four. Can they turn things around, or will Pacific hand them another loss? Only time will tell.

Who's Playing

Pacific Tigers @ Pepperdine Waves

Current Records: Pacific 6-16, Pepperdine 7-13

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting West Coast matchup on schedule as the Pacific Tigers and the Pepperdine Waves are set to tip at 10:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Firestone Fieldhouse. Both have had a bumpy ride up to this point with three consecutive losses apiece.

Last Thursday, Pacific came up short against LMU and fell 73-68.

Pacific's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Elias Ralph, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 17 rebounds, and Elijah Fisher, who went 8 for 14 en route to 21 points plus seven rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Ralph a new career-high in offensive rebounds (seven).

Meanwhile, Pepperdine suffered a painful 83-63 defeat at the hands of Oregon State on Thursday.

Stefan Todorovic put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted 19 points along with seven rebounds.

Pacific's loss dropped their record down to 6-16. As for Pepperdine, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-13.

Pacific is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last four times they've played Pepperdine.

Pacific lost to Pepperdine on the road by a decisive 87-70 margin when the teams last played on January 4th. Can Pacific avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Pepperdine is a big 7.5-point favorite against Pacific, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 147.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Pepperdine has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Pacific.