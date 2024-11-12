Who's Playing

Bethune-Cook. Wildcats @ PFW Mastodons

Current Records: Bethune-Cook. 0-2, PFW 1-1

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum -- Fort Wayne, Indiana

Allen County War Memorial Coliseum -- Fort Wayne, Indiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The PFW Mastodons will face off against the Bethune-Cook. Wildcats at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Friday, PFW couldn't handle UCF and fell 75-68.

Eric Mulder put forth a good effort for the losing side as he made all 5 shots he took racking up 11 points plus six rebounds. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in offensive rebounds (six).

PFW struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in January.

Meanwhile, Bethune-Cook. came up short against Nebraska on Saturday and fell 63-58.

PFW's defeat dropped their record down to 1-1. As for Bethune-Cook., their loss dropped their record down to 0-2.

Everything went PFW's way against Bethune-Cook. in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, as PFW made off with an 86-63 win. Does PFW have another victory up their sleeve, or will Bethune-Cook. turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

As for their next game, PFW is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 13 points. They finished last season with a 15-12-1 record against the spread.

Odds

PFW is a big 13-point favorite against Bethune-Cook., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mastodons as a 12.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 147.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

PFW won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.