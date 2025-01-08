Who's Playing

Milwaukee Panthers @ PFW Mastodons

Current Records: Milwaukee 11-5, PFW 11-6

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum -- Fort Wayne, Indiana

Allen County War Memorial Coliseum -- Fort Wayne, Indiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Milwaukee and PFW are an even 4-4 against one another since January of 2021, but not for long. Both will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. The Panthers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 79.1 points per game this season.

Milwaukee is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 148.5, but even that wound up being too high. They rang in the new year with a 64-56 win over Detroit on Saturday.

Milwaukee smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 23 offensive rebounds (they're ranked third in offensive rebounds per game overall). That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in 18 consecutive matches dating back to last season.

PFW's found some homefield redemption this week after a tough overtime loss to N. Kentucky on Saturday. PFW came out on top against Youngstown State by a score of 90-81.

Milwaukee has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven contests, which provided a nice bump to their 11-5 record this season. As for PFW, their victory was their ninth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 11-6.

Wednesday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Milwaukee has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 41.9 rebounds per game. It's a different story for PFW, though, as they've been averaging only 30.2. Given Milwaukee's sizable advantage in that area, PFW will need to find a way to close that gap.

Milwaukee was able to grind out a solid win over PFW when the teams last played back in February of 2024, winning 96-88. The rematch might be a little tougher for Milwaukee since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

PFW and Milwaukee both have 4 wins in their last 8 games.