Who's Playing

California Golden Bears @ Pittsburgh Panthers

Current Records: California 7-5, Pittsburgh 10-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 1, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 1, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting ACC matchup on schedule as the California Golden Bears and the Pittsburgh Panthers are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Petersen Events Center. The Golden Bears are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 78.9 points per game this season.

California is coming in off a wild two-game stretch: after soaring to 84 points two weeks ago, they were much more limited against San Diego State on Saturday. They might have been a little too into the holiday spirit, gifting the Aztecs an easy 71-50 win. The game marked the Golden Bears' lowest-scoring contest so far this season.

Even though they lost, California smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in eight consecutive matches.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask Pittsburgh). They put a hurting on Sam Houston to the tune of 110-78 on Saturday. The Panthers have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won six matchups by 19 points or more this season.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Pittsburgh to victory, but perhaps none more so than Ishmael Leggett, who went 8 for 12 en route to 23 points plus five rebounds. Another player making a difference was Zack Austin, who went 8 for 12 en route to 23 points plus five rebounds.

California has been struggling recently as they've lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-5 record this season. As for Pittsburgh, their victory was their 13th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 10-2.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. California hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.9 points per game. However, it's not like Pittsburgh struggles in that department as they've been averaging 84. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.