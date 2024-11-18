Who's Playing

VMI Keydets @ Pittsburgh Panthers

Current Records: VMI 4-1, Pittsburgh 4-0

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 18, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, November 18, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

The VMI Keydets' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Pittsburgh Panthers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Petersen Events Center. The Keydets are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 86.4 points per game this season.

On Saturday, VMI earned an 80-69 win over Charleston Southern.

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh entered their tilt with West Virginia on Friday with three consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with four. They were the clear victor by an 86-62 margin over the Mountaineers. The over/under was set at 148.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Among those leading the charge was Damian Dunn, who went 7 for 12 en route to 23 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Cameron Corhen, who went 5 for 8 en route to 14 points plus five rebounds.

VMI's victory bumped their record up to 4-1. As for Pittsburgh, they pushed their record up to 4-0 with the win, which was their tenth straight at home dating back to last season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: VMI has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 41.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Pittsburgh struggles in that department as they've been averaging 41. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

VMI took a serious blow against Pittsburgh in their previous matchup back in November of 2018, falling 94-55. Can VMI avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Pittsburgh won the only game these two teams have played in the last 6 years.