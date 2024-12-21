Who's Playing

Lafayette Leopards @ Portland Pilots

Current Records: Lafayette 5-6, Portland 4-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Chiles Center -- Portland, Oregon

Chiles Center -- Portland, Oregon TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Portland Pilots' homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the Lafayette Leopards at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Chiles Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The experts predicted Portland would be headed in after a win, but Cal-Baker. made sure that didn't happen. The contest between Portland and Cal-Baker. on Wednesday wasn't a total blowout, but with Portland falling 81-64 at home it was darn close to turning into one.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Austin Rapp, who went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 21 points plus two blocks. The team also got some help courtesy of Max Mackinnon, who went 7 for 13 en route to 17 points plus six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Lafayette suffered their biggest defeat since November 9th on Wednesday. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an 82-62 punch to the gut against George Wash.

Like Lafayette, they lost despite seeing results from several players. Alex Chaikin led the charge by going 7 for 11 en route to 19 points.

Portland has traveled a rocky road recently having lost six of their last eight matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-8 record this season. As for Lafayette, they now have a losing record at 5-6.