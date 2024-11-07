Who's Playing
Evergreen State Geoducks @ Portland State Vikings
Current Records: Evergreen State 0-0, Portland State 0-1
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, November 7, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: The Viking Pavilion -- Portland, Oregon
- Ticket Cost: $29.00
What to Know
The Evergreen State Geoducks will start their season against the Portland State Vikings. Tip off is scheduled at 10:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at The Viking Pavilion.
Portland State is headed into their home opener looking to turn things around after starting their season on the road. They fell 100-92 to Wash. State on Monday. The Vikings were up 21-4 in the first but couldn't hold on to the lead.They dropped their record down to 0-1 with the loss, which was their ninth straight on the road dating back to last season. As for Evergreen State, they've got a clean slate. Last year, they finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year.
Evergreen State took a serious blow against Portland State in their previous meeting back in November of 2022, falling 113-40. That contest was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Evergreen State was down 44-19.
Series History
Portland State has won both of the games they've played against Evergreen State in the last 3 years.
- Nov 16, 2022 - Portland State 113 vs. Evergreen State 40
- Nov 12, 2021 - Portland State 100 vs. Evergreen State 44