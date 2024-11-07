Who's Playing

Evergreen State Geoducks @ Portland State Vikings

Current Records: Evergreen State 0-0, Portland State 0-1

How To Watch

What to Know

The Evergreen State Geoducks will start their season against the Portland State Vikings. Tip off is scheduled at 10:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at The Viking Pavilion.

Portland State is headed into their home opener looking to turn things around after starting their season on the road. They fell 100-92 to Wash. State on Monday. The Vikings were up 21-4 in the first but couldn't hold on to the lead.

They dropped their record down to 0-1 with the loss, which was their ninth straight on the road dating back to last season. As for Evergreen State, they've got a clean slate. Last year, they finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year.

Evergreen State took a serious blow against Portland State in their previous meeting back in November of 2022, falling 113-40. That contest was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Evergreen State was down 44-19.

Series History

Portland State has won both of the games they've played against Evergreen State in the last 3 years.