Who's Playing

Idaho State Bengals @ Portland State Vikings

Current Records: Idaho State 8-9, Portland State 12-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 5 p.m. ET Where: The Viking Pavilion -- Portland, Oregon

The Viking Pavilion -- Portland, Oregon TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big Sky matchup on schedule as the Portland State Vikings and the Idaho State Bengals are set to tip at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at The Viking Pavilion. The Vikings will be looking to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

On Thursday, Portland State didn't have too much trouble with Weber State as they won 74-56.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Idaho State on Thursday, but the final result did not. They fell to Sacramento State 75-71.

Even though they lost, Idaho State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in six consecutive games.

Portland State is on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last ten matches, which provided a nice bump to their 12-7 record this season. As for Idaho State, they now have a losing record at 8-9.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Portland State has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Idaho State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.1. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Portland State couldn't quite finish off Idaho State in their previous meeting back in February of 2024 and fell 68-65. Will Portland State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Portland State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Idaho State.