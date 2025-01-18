Who's Playing

Jackson State Tigers @ Prairie View Panthers

Current Records: Jackson State 3-13, Prairie View 4-13

What to Know

Prairie View will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Jackson State Tigers will face off in a SWAC battle at 5:30 p.m. ET at William Nicks Center. The Panthers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.9 points per game this season.

Prairie View will face Jackson State after failing to hit the over/under the oddsmakers set for them on Monday which, to be fair, was an imposing 166.5 points. Prairie View came out on top against Arkansas Pine Bluff by a score of 75-64. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Panthers.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask Jackson State). They walked away with a 103-93 victory over Alabama A&M on Monday. The win was nothing new for the Tigers as they're now sitting on three straight.

Prairie View has been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a massive bump to their 4-13 record this season. As for Jackson State, their victory bumped their record up to 3-13.

While fans of both were happy after their last outing, their bettors probably weren't as neither team covered. As for their next game, Jackson State is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played.

Prairie View came up short against Jackson State when the teams last played back in March of 2024, falling 79-74. Can Prairie View avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Jackson State is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Prairie View, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is 147 points.

Series History

Prairie View and Jackson State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.