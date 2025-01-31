Who's Playing

Yale Bulldogs @ Princeton Tigers

Current Records: Yale 11-6, Princeton 14-5

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 31, 2025 at 5 p.m. ET

Where: L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium -- Princeton, New Jersey

L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium -- Princeton, New Jersey TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $18.90

What to Know

Princeton will be in front of their home fans on Friday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Yale Bulldogs will face off in an Ivy battle at 5:00 p.m. ET at L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium. The Tigers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77.1 points per game this season.

Princeton is probably headed into the matchup with a chip on their shoulder considering Cornell just ended the team's seven-game winning streak on Saturday. They took an 85-76 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Big Red. The Tigers didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Even though they lost, Princeton smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds. This was only their first loss (out of four games) when they hit their own glass that hard.

Meanwhile, Yale entered their tilt with Harvard on Saturday with four consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with five. They took their match with ease, bagging an 84-55 victory over the Crimson. The Bulldogs have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won seven games by 21 points or more this season.

Princeton's defeat ended a five-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 14-5. As for Yale, they pushed their record up to 11-6 with the win, which was their seventh straight at home.

Friday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Princeton has been dynamite from deep this season, having drained 37.8% of their threes per game. However, it's not like Yale struggles in that department as they've made 38.4% of their threes this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

While only Princeton took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Going forward, Yale is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 2.5 points. This contest might not be the best time to bet Princeton against the spread since they've let bettors down the last six times they've played.

Odds

Yale is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Princeton, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 147.5 points.

Series History

Yale has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Princeton.