Who's Playing

Hampton Pirates @ Providence Friars

Current Records: Hampton 1-1, Providence 2-0

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island

Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

What to Know

The Providence Friars will face off against the Hampton Pirates at 6:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Amica Mutual Pavilion. The Friars will be strutting in after a victory while the Pirates will be stumbling in from a loss.

Providence is headed into the game having just posted their biggest win since January 17th on Saturday. They took their match with ease, bagging a 76-49 victory over Stonehill. With the Friars ahead 44-25 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

Jabri Abdur-Rahim and Wesley Cardet Jr. were among the main playmakers for Providence as the former earned 16 points in addition to six rebounds and the latter went 5 for 9 en route to 12 points plus eight rebounds.

Providence was working as a unit and finished the game with 17 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Stonehill only posted nine.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 110 points the game before, Hampton faltered in their contest on Friday. They took a serious blow against George Wash., falling 82-54.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was George Beale Jr., who went 8 for 14 en route to 19 points.

The win made it two in a row for Providence and bumps their season record up to 2-0. As for Hampton, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-1.